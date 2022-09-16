RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank Of America (Bofa)

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ROLL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
ROLL opened at $238.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings
In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.