RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank Of America (Bofa)

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROLL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL opened at $238.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

