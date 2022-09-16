RChain (REV) Market Cap Tops $2.74 Million

RChain (REV) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $39,116.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RChain has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling RChain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.