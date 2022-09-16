Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $7.12 million and $31,410.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00221095 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 1,780.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitether (BTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.

