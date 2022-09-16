Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 9th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

