Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

RCON stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.