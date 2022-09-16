ReddCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,097.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $13,097.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.