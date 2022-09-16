Refereum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $787,135.00 (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $787,135.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 111.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

