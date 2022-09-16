ReFork (EFK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,579.00

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ReFork has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. ReFork has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $12,579.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReFork alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 597.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ReFork Profile

ReFork launched on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReFork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.