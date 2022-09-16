Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Raised to $187.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.
Regal Rexnord Stock Performance
Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord
In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.