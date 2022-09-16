Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 2,269 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

