Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 301 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

