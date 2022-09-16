Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 4,327 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

