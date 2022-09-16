Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

