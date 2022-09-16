Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 102,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 146,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

