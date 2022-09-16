Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $587,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

NOC opened at $485.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.88 and its 200-day moving average is $463.13. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

