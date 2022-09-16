Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 218 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.39. The company has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

