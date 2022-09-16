Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Visa by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

