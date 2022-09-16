Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.10 and its 200 day moving average is $321.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

