Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 192 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. ESG Planning purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 535,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

CCI opened at $161.60 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

