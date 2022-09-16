Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

GILD opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

