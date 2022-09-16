Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 236 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

