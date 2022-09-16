Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 270 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.94 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

