Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

