Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 826 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

