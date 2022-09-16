Release Project Price Tops $0.0000 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Release Project

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

