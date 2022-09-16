Release Project Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,429.00 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

