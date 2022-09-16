Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.20.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $178.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

