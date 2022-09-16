Ren Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.80 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $114.07 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 198.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,389.13 or 0.22259744 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 546.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00104081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00839913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

