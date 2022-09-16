renBTC (RENBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $19,958.03 or 1.00861879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $71.44 million and $7.36 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

