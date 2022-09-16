Render Token Market Cap Achieves $117.39 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $117.39 million and $27.12 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

