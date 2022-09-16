Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Renovacor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Renovacor Trading Up 5.9 %
RCOR stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Renovacor has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $10.74.
Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).
