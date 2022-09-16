Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 227.75% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

