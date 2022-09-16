Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.66. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

