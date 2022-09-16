Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.66. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 127 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
