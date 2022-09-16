Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $13.10

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $12.66. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

