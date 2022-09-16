Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HubSpot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research report issued on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $436.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $302.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $53,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.