Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

KWR opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.22. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

