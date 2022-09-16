Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLR)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allarity Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Allarity Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $1.26 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

