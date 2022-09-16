Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

MYTE stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

