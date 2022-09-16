Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Terran Orbital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a research note issued on Sunday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

LLAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,243 shares of company stock worth $744,096.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

