Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

ENB opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,492,000 after acquiring an additional 509,015 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

