Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Horizon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Horizon by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,117,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in First Horizon by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 170,615 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

