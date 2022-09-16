Reserve Rights Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $243.79 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157% against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 570% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

