Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

