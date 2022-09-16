REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $9.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REVG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 181.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

