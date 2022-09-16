Revain Hits Market Capitalization of $75.25 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $75.25 million and $819,575.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.