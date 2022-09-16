Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP cut its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,002 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCACU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $13,406,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RCACU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

