Reviewing bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Saipem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.24 $296.72 million $1.47 4.14 Saipem $8.13 billion N/A -$2.92 billion N/A N/A

bpost NV/SA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Saipem.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 5.85% 31.85% 6.51% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for bpost NV/SA and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 0 6 1 0 2.14 Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A

bpost NV/SA currently has a consensus target price of $7.26, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Saipem.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Saipem on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. bpost NV/SA was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Saipem

(Get Rating)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects. The company also designs onshore project in the LNG and regasification, refining, petrochemical, fertilizers, pipelines, gas, oil processing stations, floaters, renewables, biotechnologies, CO2 capture, transportation, storage, and hydrogen production and transportation. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry markets and public infrastructures, as well as offshore and onshore drilling services on all types of rigs and in all geographical areas. As of December 31, 2021, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of twelve vessels, including six ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, and one standard jack-ups. The company also operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 41 vessels; and onshore drilling fleet comprised 84 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

