Reviewing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -26.52% -29.93% -12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.24 N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.58 -$198.66 million ($0.50) -1.92

Analyst Ratings

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Direct Digital and OneConnect Financial Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.47%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $1.59, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Direct Digital beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

