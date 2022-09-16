Reviewing Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIAGNOS and Domino’s Pizza Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $350,000.00 29.34 -$2.08 million ($0.04) -3.70 Domino’s Pizza Group $771.16 million 1.55 $107.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Domino’s Pizza Group has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIAGNOS and Domino’s Pizza Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -596.56% -565.34% -171.15% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Group beats DIAGNOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

