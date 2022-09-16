Reviewing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

45.8% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 1.40 -$189.30 million N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.24 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2021, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 122 schools, 1,547 learning centers, and 11 bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

