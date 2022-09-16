Reviewing PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -13.30% -13.37% -9.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PhoneX and Smart Share Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Smart Share Global has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 120.78%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than PhoneX.

PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Share Global has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PhoneX and Smart Share Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.36 -$19.55 million ($0.24) -3.21

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Summary

PhoneX beats Smart Share Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

